  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSE Semester 2 Exams: Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 Today From 11 AM

ICSE Semester 2 Exams: Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 Today From 11 AM

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: The Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 exams in semester 2 will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration from 11 am. The Class 10 Physics exam will be held for a total of 40 marks each.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 9, 2022 8:24 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details
ICSE Semester 2 Class 10 Hindi Paper Today; Reporting Time, Other Guidelines
ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details
CISCE ICSE 10th Geography Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, Scoring Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
ICSE 10th Geography Paper 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
ICSE Semester 2 Class 10 Geography Paper Tomorrow; Key Points For Students
ICSE Semester 2 Exams: Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 Today From 11 AM
ICSE Semester 2 Physics- Science Paper 1 today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 of the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) semester 2 exams will be held today, May 9. The Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 exams in semester 2 will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration from 11 am. The Class 10 Physics exam will be held for a total of 40 marks each. 10 minutes of reading time will also be allotted to the students to read the Class 10 Physics question paper.

Recommended: Free Download ICSE 10th Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here
Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards. Check Here
Recommended: Know About ICSE Reduced Syllabus 2022 for Class 10th. Click Here

In the ICSE Class 10 Maths question paper, there will be two sections -- Section A and Section B. As per the Physics semester 2 specimen question paper, students will be required to attempt all questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

CISCE Exam Guidelines Class 10 Semester 2

  • Students will be required to be seated in the examination hall five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

  • If an examination paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the supervising examiner at once.

  • Attend carefully to any general directions that may be given at the head of a paper -- directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.

  • Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

  • On the top-sheet of the standard answer booklet, students will have to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose.

Click here for more Education News
ICSE Exam CISCE Board Exam

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Today; Exam Guidelines, Reporting Time
ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Today; Exam Guidelines, Reporting Time
NEET PG 2022 Exam Admit Card Expected Soon At Nbe.edu.in
NEET PG 2022 Exam Admit Card Expected Soon At Nbe.edu.in
ICSI To Hold CSEET Again On May 9 To Facilitate Candidates Who Missed Due To Technical Issues
ICSI To Hold CSEET Again On May 9 To Facilitate Candidates Who Missed Due To Technical Issues
Delhi University VC Urged To Look Into 'Shortfall' In Enrolment Of Students Under Reserved Categories
Delhi University VC Urged To Look Into 'Shortfall' In Enrolment Of Students Under Reserved Categories
CLAT 2022 Application Portal Closing Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Steps
CLAT 2022 Application Portal Closing Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Steps
.......................... Advertisement ..........................