ICSE Semester 2 Exams: Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 Today From 11 AM

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE Semester 2 Physics- Science Paper 1 today

The Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 of the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) semester 2 exams will be held today, May 9. The Class 10 Physics - Science Paper 1 exams in semester 2 will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration from 11 am. The Class 10 Physics exam will be held for a total of 40 marks each. 10 minutes of reading time will also be allotted to the students to read the Class 10 Physics question paper.

In the ICSE Class 10 Maths question paper, there will be two sections -- Section A and Section B. As per the Physics semester 2 specimen question paper, students will be required to attempt all questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B.

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

CISCE Exam Guidelines Class 10 Semester 2