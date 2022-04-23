ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: Preparation Tips For Major Papers By Expert

ICSE Class 10 exam tips, preparation tips

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, or ICSE semester 2 exams 2022 from April 25. The ICSE semester 2 exam will begin with the English paper on Monday.

Recommended: Free Download ICSE 10th Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Recommended: Explore Courses After 10th. Click Here

Recommended: Know About ICSE Reduced Syllabus 2022 for Class 10th. Click Here

To boost the preparation strategies of CISCE Class 10 exam candidates, experts have shared the preparation tips that will help students to score better in their respective subjects.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Maninder Singh Bajwa, CEO and Founder, iScuela, said, "Term 2 exams are about to begin soon and like every year board exams create anxiety in students. The exams can be aced if students smartly plan their last minute revisions."

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: Preparation Tips By Expert

Make One-Pagers: Compile your key pointers for each topic. These will act as your reference guides a day before or on the day of your exams. These are very helpful in brushing up on your topics and also just a glance at these on the day of the exam is also very reassuring that you are ready!

Weak topics: Identify your weak topics in advance, and work on them in the run-up to the exam, if a day or two before the exam some topic is still bothering you it is better not to sit on it too much and focus on strengthening what you know at that time.

Understand the Concepts: If you thoroughly understand the concept, you don’t have to remember, however, if you simply mug the topics up, there is a high chance you can forget and you are always going to be worried until the last minute of forgetting something.

Sample Papers: Sample papers and mock tests are a very good way to prepare in the run-up to the exams. Attempting these in an exam-like environment so that you not only get practice is the content matter but also how you should distribute your time, while attempting questions, during the exam.

Take a break: Do take regular planned breaks while preparing for your exams, use your breaks to take a nap, listen to music or sit and chat with family. These breaks will refresh you and you will be more productive while you are studying. Make sure you are disciplined and do not let breaks get out of hand.

ICSE Exam: Instructions For Candidates

Instructions For ICSE Semester 2 English Exam

The answers must be written on the paper provided separately to the candidates. The students will not be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes of starting the exams. This time is instructed to be spent reading the question paper carefully. The time given at the head of the English Paper will be the time allowed for writing the answers. Students have to attempt all four questions in the semester 2 English paper for ICSE which will be mentioned in the paper. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets in the English question paper. The students are advised to spend not more than 35 minutes answering question number one and 20 minutes answering question number two.

Instructions For ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Exam

The candidates will not be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes of starting the examination. The time that will be given at the head of the paper will be the time allowed for writing the answers. The paper will comprise two sections: Section A and Section B. Students have to attempt all the questions from Section A, four questions from Section B. Answering at least one question each from two books they have studied and any two other questions from the same books they have compulsorily chosen is necessary.

Instructions For ICSE Semester 2 Mathematics Exam

The exam will be conducted for a total of 40 marks. One and half hours of time will be allotted for the students for the exam. The candidates must write down the answers in the separate answer sheet provided by the centre. The candidates are not allowed to write during the first 10 minutes of providing the question paper. This additional time will be given for reading the question paper thoroughly. The time which will be printed at the head of the question paper is the time allowed for writing the answers. In the paper, there would be two parts- Section-A and Section- B. Candidates have to attempt all questions from Section-A and any three questions from Section-B. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets.

Instructions For ICSE Semester 2 Physics Exam

The candidates will not be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes of starting the examination. The time given at the head of the paper will be the time allowed for writing the answers. Section I in this paper is compulsory. Attempting any four questions from Section II is needed. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in the brackets.

Instructions For ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry Exam

Like all the papers, the initial instruction for writing will be the same in the ICSE Chemistry paper 2022. Section I will be compulsory to answer. Attempting any four questions from Section II will be necessary. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets.

Instructions For ICSE Semester 2 Biology Exam

Biology is considered one of the scoring science subjects for ISCE exams. In the specimen question paper, it is instructed that candidates have to answer all the questions from Section I. Attempting any four questions from Section II will be necessary. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets.