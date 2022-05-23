ICSE Semester 2 Exam Ends Today With Class 10 Commercial Studies Paper

ICSE 10th Commercial Studies exam today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which is holding the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) semester 2 exams from April 25, will conduct its last exam today, May 23. The Class 10 Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) paper will be held today. As per the ICSE Commercial Studies specimen question paper pattern, the exams in semester 2 will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration between 11 am and 12:30 pm for a total of 40 marks each. 10 minutes of reading time will also be allotted to the students to read the Commercial Studies question paper.

In the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) question paper, there will be two sections -- Section A and Section B. While Section A, as per the specimen question paper will comprise 10 marks, Section B will be held for the remaining 30 marks. Section B will have questions with internal choices within them.

ICSE Class 10th students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

“This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE statement said.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

Candidates will not be allowed to carry any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, mobile phones, or wireless devices, except the correct question paper to the ICSE semester 2 exam hall. Also, students are not permitted to have in their possession any weapon, object, or instrument which may be used as a weapon during the course of the examination.