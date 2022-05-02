ICSE Semester 2 Exam: Class 10th Mathematics Paper Today From 11 AM; Guidelines For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE semester 2 Mathematics paper today

Students will appear for the Class 10 Mathematics paper in the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) semester 2 exams today, May 2. As per the ICSE sample paper pattern, the exams in semester 2 will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration for a total of 40 marks each. 10 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. The semester 2 ICSE Class 10 exams started on April 25 and will continue till May 23.

In the ICSE Maths Class 10 paper, Section A will have objective-type questions, and Section B will have questions with internal choices within them.

ICSE Class 10 Maths: Syllabus

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Semester 2: Specimen Question Paper

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

“This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE staement said.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, mobile phones, or wireless devices, except the correct question paper to the ICSE semester 2 exam hall. Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession any weapon, object, or instrument which may be used as a weapon during the course of the examination.

Although the Karnataka government has declared May 2 as a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, ICSE (Mathematics) and ISC (English Paper 2 - Literature in English) examinations will be held as scheduled today across India and abroad, a CISCE statement issued on May 1 said adding that the CISCE Class 10, 12 time tables were fixed as the Central Government had declared May 3 as a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.