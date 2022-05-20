ICSE Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Check Guidelines, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE Semester 2 Economics exam will be held today

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, commonly known as ICSE, semester 2 Economics (Group II Elective) exam will be conducted today, May 20, 2022. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ICSE Class 10 Economics paper at 11:00 am. The candidates will be getting one and half hours’ time to submit their ICSE Economics paper 2022. CISCE began the ICSE semester 2 examination 2022 on April 25, 2022. The ICSE semester 2 exams will be concluded on May 23, 2022.

To appear for the CISCE board ICSE Class 10 semester 2 Economics exam, students have to carry their ICSE admit card 2022 and have to follow the exam guidelines shared by the board before starting the semester 2 examinations.

Besides holding the ICSE Class 10 Economics (Group II Elective) paper, the board will also conduct the Sanskrit / French (Group II Elective) exam today at 11:00 am.

While sharing the revised datasheet of the ICSE semester 2 exam, the board has shared the penalties for the use of unfair means in the examination centre. “If the Awarding Committee is satisfied that a candidate has made arrangements to obtain unfair help in connection with the question papers from any person connected with the examination centre or any agency within or outside the examination centre, the candidate is liable to have his/her results in the examination as a whole cancelled” the CISCE in the official notice mentioned.

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: Guidelines