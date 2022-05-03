ICSE Semester 2 Class 10 Geography Paper Tomorrow; Key Points For Students

  • Home
Geography Class 10 ICSE: In the ICSE Geography Class 10 question paper, there will be two sections -- Section A and Section B. While Section A, as per the specimen question paper will be map-based and will be comprise 10 marks, Section B will have questions with internal choices within them.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 3, 2022 11:30 am IST

New Delhi:

The Class 10 Geography HCG Paper 2 and Geography HCG Paper 2 (Thailand) paper in the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) semester 2 exams will be held tomorrow, May 4. As per the ICSE Geography specimen question paper pattern, the exams in semester 2 will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration for a total of 40 marks each. 10 minutes of reading time will also be allotted to the students to read the Geography question paper. The semester 2 ICSE Class 10 exams started on April 25 and will continue till May 23.

ICSE Class 10 Geography HCG: Syllabus

ICSE Class 10 Geography: Specimen Question Paper

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

“This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE statement said.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, mobile phones, or wireless devices, except the correct question paper to the ICSE semester 2 exam hall. Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession any weapon, object, or instrument which may be used as a weapon during the course of the examination.

