ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be starting the ICSE semester 2 Chemistry exam 2022 from 11 am tomorrow.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 12, 2022 7:27 pm IST

ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper
ICSE semester 2 Chemistry- Science Paper 2 exam will be conducted tomorrow, May 13
Image credit: Shutterstock

ISCE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, or ICSE, Chemistry- Science Paper 2 examination will be conducted tomorrow, May 13, 2022. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be starting the ICSE semester 2 Chemistry exam 2022 from 11 am. One and half hours’ Chemistry- Science Paper 2 examination will end at 12:30 pm. The ICSE semester 2 examination commenced on April 25, 2022 and it will be continued till May 23, 2022. Before appearing for the exam, candidates must be well aware of the exam guidelines shared by the board.

While sharing the datasheet of ICSE (Class 10) semester 2, the CISCE has declared that “If the Awarding Committee is satisfied that a candidate has made arrangements to obtain unfair help in connection with the question papers from any person connected with the examination centre or any agency within or outside the examination centre, the candidate is liable to have his/her results in the examination as a whole cancelled.”

As ICSE Science Paper 2- Chemistry exam will be conducted tomorrow, students may look for specimen question paper and syllabus for the subject. The CISCE has earlier shared all the details related to the ICSE exam and Class 10 subjects.

ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry Specimen Paper: Direct Link

ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry Specimen Paper: General Instructions

  1. The ICSE semester 2 Chemistry- Science Paper 2 will be conducted for 40 marks.
  2. The candidate will get one and half hours of time to complete their examination.
  3. The answers to the Chemistry paper is instructed to be written on the paper provided separately by the examination centre.
  4. Every student will get an additional time of 10 minutes before starting their exam.
  5. Students will not be allowed to write during the first 10 minutes of the examination. This additional time will be provided for students to read the question paper thoroughly.
  6. The time that will be given at the top of this paper is the time allowed for students to write in the exam.

In the ICSE semester 2 Chemistry exam paper, there will be two sections- A and B. While, the candidates have to attempt all the questions from Section A, any three questions are instructed to be picked from Section B. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets.

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education 10th Examination

