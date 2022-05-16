ICSE Semester 2 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE Semester

Class 10 ICSE Biology Exam: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, or ICSE, Biology- Science paper 3 examination will be held tomorrow, May 17, 2022. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ICSE semester 2 Biology exam 2022 at 11 am and it will be continued till 12:30 pm. The CISCE started the ICSE semester 2 examination on April 25, 2022. On May 23, 2022 the Class 10 examination will be over. The candidates should be aware of the exam guidelines before appearing for the ICSE semester 2 examinations 2022.

“A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall / Room before the conclusion of the paper,” CISCE on the examination regulation notice said.

The candidates who are appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Biology- Science paper 3 exam tomorrow, must be looking forward to the specimen question papers and syllabus to give their best in the exam.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link

The candidates who are appearing for the ICSE 10th Biology exam will be getting one and half hours of time for this paper. The answer to the questions will be written on the separate paper provided by the examination centre. Candidates will be getting an additional time of 10 minutes before starting their exam. This additional time will be allotted for reading the question paper carefully.

The ICSE Biology paper 2022 will have two sections- A and B. The examination will be conducted on total 40 marks. According to the bifurcated syllabus of ICSE Biology, semester 2 will get the weightage on the unit- Human Anatomy and Physiology.