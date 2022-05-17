  • Home
ICSE Semester 2 10th Biology Exam 2022 Today; Reporting Time, Exam Day Instructions

ICSE 10th Biology Exam 2022: The ICSE Biology paper will be of 40 marks, the duration of the paper is 90 minutes; to be conducted between 11 AM and 12:30 PM.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 17, 2022 8:29 am IST

ICSE Semester 2 10th Biology Exam 2022 Today; Reporting Time, Exam Day Instructions
ICSE Semester 2 Biology exam today
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICSE 10th Biology Exam 2022: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Biology paper on Tuesday, May 17. The ICSE Biology paper will be of 40 marks, the duration of the paper is 90 minutes; to be conducted between 11 AM and 12:30 PM.

The ICSE Biology paper will contain two sections- A and B, students can expect most of the questions from the unit- Human Anatomy and Physiology.

The candidates who will appear in the exam need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, and heat wave instructions by the central government. The candidates should reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam, and should carry admit card, face mask and hand sanitisers.

Once receiving the question paper and answer sheets 15 minutes before the exam, the candidates are being advised to read the instructions thoroughly in the answer sheets, and should use black/ blue ball pen only to anwer the questions.

The candidates should note they are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets- calculator, mobile phones, or wireless devices inside the exam centre. The ICSE Class 10 exam will be concluded on May 23, the candidates can check the datesheets, exam day guidelines on the official website- cisce.org.

Click here for more Education News
ICSE Exams CISCE Board Exam ICSE board exams

