  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSE Semester 1 Exams From Today; Guidelines, COVID-19 Instructions

ICSE Semester 1 Exams From Today; Guidelines, COVID-19 Instructions

ICSE Class 10 Semester 1 Exams 2021-22: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10th exams will commence from Monday, November 29.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 29, 2021 9:12 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICSE Class 10 Semester 1 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Check CISCE Guidelines
CISCE ICSE Term-1 Exam 2021: Preparation Hacks To Score Full Marks In 10th MCQ Paper
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams Postponed. Board Says “Reasons Beyond Our Control”
ICSE, ISC Reduced Syllabus For Board Exam 2022 Released
CISCE Board Exam 2022: ISC, ICSE Exams To Be Divided In Two Semesters
ICSE, ISC Improvement, Compartment Exam Dates Announced
ICSE Semester 1 Exams From Today; Guidelines, COVID-19 Instructions
ICSE Class 10 semester 1 exam begins today (representational)

ICSE Class 10 Semester 1 Exams 2021-22: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10th exams will commence from Monday, November 29. The students will have English language (paper 1) on the first day. The paper will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format, students will get a question paper cum answer booklet 10 minutes prior to the exam.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here 

This 10 minute is given to the students to read the question paper. The term 1 CISCE board exams will be conducted in the candidate’s respective schools.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ICSE Class 10 Exams: Exam Center Guidelines

1. Students need to carry their admit cards and should report 30 minutes prior to the exam.

2. The students are required to provide school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the answer booklet

3. Students need to mark the correct option- A, B, C or D in the paper

4. Students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam

5. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

6. Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the exam centre.

Recently, the CISCE has rescheduled the ISC or Class 12 Maths paper. The exam was scheduled for November 29 at 2 pm but has been rescheduled “due to reasons beyond control”, the council said. The Class 12 Mathematics exam will now be held on December 12.

Click here for more Education News
Education News ICSE Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Schools To Reopen Today; Mix Reactions From Students, Teachers
Delhi Schools To Reopen Today; Mix Reactions From Students, Teachers
Delhi Schools, Colleges Reopening Today; Air Quality ‘Very Poor’
Delhi Schools, Colleges Reopening Today; Air Quality ‘Very Poor’
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Operate With 50% Capacity From Tomorrow, Government Issues Guidelines
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Operate With 50% Capacity From Tomorrow, Government Issues Guidelines
CAT 2021 Live Updates: Slot 3 Exam Concludes; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator
Live | CAT 2021 Live Updates: Slot 3 Exam Concludes; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator
CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis: 'Paper Was Moderate', Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis: 'Paper Was Moderate', Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................