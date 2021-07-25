<i>‘Hum First’</i>: Students Take A Dig At CBSE As ICSE Results Come Out

‘Hum First’: Students Take A Dig At CBSE As ICSE Results Come Out
ICSE Results 2021: As soon as the ICSE results were declared, from toppers to students, all began filling social media with memes and jokes.
As the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared ISC, ICSE results on July 24, Twitter was abuzz with memes tickling everyone’s funny bone. Despite exams being canceled and results being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pass percentage has gone up, along with a rise in the number of students getting over 90 marks.
As soon as the news broke, from toppers to students, all began filling social media with memes and jokes. Some dealt with the delay in CBSE Class 10 result date 2021, others were about the fear of dealing with relatives’ phone calls.
The overall pass percentage for this year is at 99.98% for ICSE results and 99.76% for ISC results. Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded a pass percentage of 100% in the ICSE results. In ISC Class 12 results, Delhi has also recorded 99.93%.
Take a look at what the students community said using #ICSE and #CBSEResults:
ICSE declaring results before CBSE :#ICSE pic.twitter.com/Sat5OG2sEl— Sharjeel (@Sharjeel3000) July 23, 2021
Literally No One..— 𝒔𝒓𝒊𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒏🐥 (@itz_sriiman) July 24, 2021
My frnd after scoring 75% without studying #ICSE #ICSEResults pic.twitter.com/tWFlpOMfJV
Me and my friends now 😂😂#ICSEResult#ICSE pic.twitter.com/ynMHPhgg2y— Krishan Panwar 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Krishan24274406) July 24, 2021
#ICSEResult #ICSE— Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) July 24, 2021
My friend Calling Me and Saying he got 90% in boards !
My reaction - 😂 pic.twitter.com/rQb7mY7XVA
#ICSEResult #icseresults2021 #ICSE— Ritik (@ritcasm) July 24, 2021
.
ICSE council giving marks to 2021 batch be like : pic.twitter.com/F0rsPj1ZyD
#CISCE confirms the announcement of results of #ISC Class 12th and #ICSE Class 10th. The results will be displayed on the official website!— Mohammad Farhan Azim (@Azim_tweets) July 23, 2021
Meanwhile toppers: #Icse pic.twitter.com/0PYx16sLHU
Me after Seeing the Result - #ICSE #ICSEResult 😍 pic.twitter.com/oNdmkOPgV2— Umang Raj🌬 (@umang_raj_) July 24, 2021
#cbse result nikal jaldi— Hp (@h_p_hh) July 24, 2021
.
.#icse students getting 90% above
Me to them : pic.twitter.com/r13qoIbDYR
#ICSEResult #ICSE #RBSE12thResult2021— Gulshan Kumawat Phulera (@Gulshan79405672) July 24, 2021
Me after getting 90% marks in board exams my reaction pic.twitter.com/yDecZGlw1i
Relatives not believing that my brother got 90% marks in #ICSEResult #ICSE #icseresults2021 #ResultUpdate— Suman Agarwal (@SumanAg44067852) July 24, 2021
Le my brother to them pic.twitter.com/BBgXmThOwZ
#ICSE declaring Results for 10th and 12th today.— ट्रोलर भैया (@adityar81047288) July 24, 2021
Meanwhile #CBSE students to CBSE: pic.twitter.com/YKgmCE8yNO