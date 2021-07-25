<i>‘Hum First’</i>: Students Take A Dig At CBSE As ICSE Results Come Out

'Hila Dala Na': Say students to relatives as ICSE results come out

As the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared ISC, ICSE results on July 24, Twitter was abuzz with memes tickling everyone’s funny bone. Despite exams being canceled and results being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pass percentage has gone up, along with a rise in the number of students getting over 90 marks.

As soon as the news broke, from toppers to students, all began filling social media with memes and jokes. Some dealt with the delay in CBSE Class 10 result date 2021, others were about the fear of dealing with relatives’ phone calls.

The overall pass percentage for this year is at 99.98% for ICSE results and 99.76% for ISC results. Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded a pass percentage of 100% in the ICSE results. In ISC Class 12 results, Delhi has also recorded 99.93%.

Take a look at what the students community said using #ICSE and #CBSEResults:

