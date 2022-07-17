ICSE Result 2022 Today; Know Steps To Download Class 10 Scorecard, Recheck Guidelines

  • Home
ICSE Result 2022 Class 10: Students can check the ICSE, or Class 10, results on the official website of the council -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 17, 2022 2:52 pm IST

ICSE Class 10 result today at cisce.org

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, is set to announce the ICSE Class 10 exam result at 5 pm today, July 17. Students can check the ICSE, or Class 10, results on the official website of the council -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results with the help of mobile SMS service. ICSE Class 10 Result LIVE

The council will also make provisions for the candidates to apply for recheck of CISCE Class 10 results through the council's website at cisce.org. The recheck charge per paper for the ICSE Class 10 is Rs 1,000. Apart from the CISCE official website, the provision to apply for the ICSE 10th Class result recheck will be made available by the heads of the CISCE schools through the Careers Portal. Students can apply and register for their papers to be rechecked between July 17 (5 pm) and July 23, 2022.

CISCE Results 2022: Steps To Check Class 10 Result

On the Website

  1. Visit the CISCE website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org
  2. Select ICSE from the course option
  3. Insert login credentials including unique ID, index number, captcha
  4. Submit and view ICSE Class 10 result

Through SMS

Type Unique ID in a new message box and send the message to 09248082883.

On the DigiLocker App

The CISCE app will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of ICSE marks and pass certificates of the candidates on the DigiLocker app. However, the DigiLocker will make the results available after 24 hours of the publication of ICSE Class 10 results.

