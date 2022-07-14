  • Home
ICSE Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage

ICSE Semester 2 Result 2022: Around a lakh student appeared in the ICSE 10th exam 2022 which was concluded in May. Last year, the pass percentage in the ICSE exam was recorded at 99.98 per cent.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 3:44 pm IST
Check details on ICSE result 2022

ICSE Semester 2 Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) result tomorrow, July 15, 2022. The CISCE official earlier told Careers360 that the ICSE semester 2 result 2022 is expected to be announced by July 16. The candidates will be able to access the CISCE Class 10 semester 2 result 2022 by using their unique ID, index number and other required information. CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates

Along with the official website, the students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results with the help of mobile SMS service. To get ISC result 2021 on SMS, type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.

The schools will be able access results on the Careers portal of CISCE. They need to login using the principal’s ID and password to get their students’ results.

Around a lakh student appeared in the ICSE exam this year which was concluded in May this year, Last year, the pass percentage in the ICSE exam was recorded at 99.98 per cent. In 2020, a total of 99.33 per cent students had cleared the CISCE Board Class 10 exams. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 98.54 per cent. In 2018, the pass percentage of ICSE 10th exam was 98.51 per cent, and it was 98.52 in 2017.

Meanwhile, the CISCE will announce the ISC semester 2 result 2022 by July-end. The minimum passing marks in the ICSE exam is 33 per cent. The final result will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters; semester 1 and 2, as per CISCE.

