ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates

ICSE result and ISC result will be announced today. The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced yesterday that the result for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) students will be released on July 10 at 3 pm.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 8:36 am IST

New Delhi:

ICSE result and ISC result will be announced today. The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced yesterday that the result for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) students will be released on July 10 at 3 pm. The result will be available on the Council’s website. Students can also get their result through SMS after it is announced. This year ICSE and ISC exams were held in March but the Council had to postpone exam for papers which were scheduled after March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Council later announced that it will hold exam for pending papers in July, a decision which was challenged in the Supreme Court by a group of parents. After the top court's intervention, CISCE cancelled the exam for remaining papers and came up with an alternative assessment scheme based on which the results will be announced today.

Live updates

ICSE and ISC result will be announced today by the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). Teh result will be released on website and through SMS.

08:36 AM IST
July 10, 2020

CISCE Result 2020: ICSE, ISC Result Time

CISCE will announce ICSE and ISC result at 3 pm today. The result date and time was confirmed by the Council yesterday. 

07:58 AM IST
July 10, 2020

ICSE, ISC Result On CAREERS Portal

The results for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams will be released on the 'CAREERS' portal of the Council, Council's main website, and through SMS.

07:33 AM IST
July 10, 2020

ICSE and ISC Result on July 10

CISCE had, on June 26, notified the Supreme Court that it will announce ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) results by mid-July. The Council, yesterday, released a notice informing that result for both classes will be announced today, i.e. July 10. 

