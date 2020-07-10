ICSE result and ISC result will be announced today

ICSE result and ISC result will be announced today. The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced yesterday that the result for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) students will be released on July 10 at 3 pm. The result will be available on the Council’s website. Students can also get their result through SMS after it is announced. This year ICSE and ISC exams were held in March but the Council had to postpone exam for papers which were scheduled after March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Council later announced that it will hold exam for pending papers in July, a decision which was challenged in the Supreme Court by a group of parents. After the top court's intervention, CISCE cancelled the exam for remaining papers and came up with an alternative assessment scheme based on which the results will be announced today.