Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE Result, ISC Result 2020 Date: How To Apply For Recheck @ Cisce.org

ICSE result 2020 and ISC result 2020 will be announced today, July 10, at 3 pm by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE.

The result will be announced on the official websites of the board, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The ICSE and ISC result date 2020 was announced by the board yesterday. This year, the results will be announced online but candidates also have the option to receive their ISC, ICSE board result 2020 via sms. After the declaration, candidates who remain unsatisfied with their result will be able to apply for recheck on the official website.

The recheck facility of ICSE 10th result 2020 and ISC result 2020 will be available only for the papers for which exams were conducted.

A recheck fee of Rs 1,000 per paper is applicable for ICSE result 2020 and for ISC result 2020, the recheck fee per paper is Rs 1,000 per subject.

Apart from applying individually, heads of schools will also be able to apply for CISCE result 2020 recheck through the careers portal of the board.

The recheck facility will remain open on the board website for seven days, from July 10 to July 16, 2020, CISCE said.

Apart from checking results on the official websites, candidates have the option to receive their ICSE and ISC board results via SMS.

To check results via SMS, type ‘ICSE’ or ‘ISC’ and the seven-digit unique ID and send it to 09248082883