ICSE Result 2020, ISC Result 2020 Soon @ Results.cisce.org

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination or CISCE, the pan-India education board which conducts Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC or Class 12) exams, will release the annual exam results today. Both the ICSE result and ISC result will be released at 3 pm. The CISCE result will be available on the Council’s website. According to a statement released by the Council yesterday, students will be able get their get their ICSE result through SMS after it is announced. This year ICSE and ISC exams were held in March but the Council had to postpone exam for papers which were scheduled after March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic and, later, the Council cancelled the exam for remaining papers after Supreme Court's intervention, and came up with an alternative assessment scheme based on which the results will be announced today.

ICSE Result 2020: Important things to know

CISCE Result 2020: ICSE, ISC Result Time

The Council will announce ICSE result and ISC result at 3 pm today. CISCE had, on June 26, notified the top court that it will announce ICSE and ISC results by mid-July. The Council, yesterday, released a notice informing that result for both classes will be announced today, i.e. July 10.

ICSE, ISC Result On SMS

To get ICSE and ISC results on SMS, students would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format : 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.

ICSE Result, ISC Result: List Of Websites

ICSE and ISC students will be able to view their result by logging into the Council's official website, 'cisce.org', and 'results.cisce.org'.

ICSE, ISC Result 2020: Assessment Scheme For Cancelled Papers

The Council will consider the following factors while computing a student's marks in the cancelled papers:

Average of a student's best three papers marks in board examination

Subject internal assessment (for class 10)/ Subject project and practical work

Percentage subject internal assessment (for ICSE)/ Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (ISC)

CISCE says that the internal assessment component measures a student's proficiency and the average marks in best three subject are a measure of their general academic ability.

ICSE result 2020: Last year data

In ICSE exam held last year, 98.54% students passed and in ISC exam, 96.52% students passed.

Last year, girls performed better in ICSE and ISC exams. Out of 89,297 girls who appeared in ICSE exam, 88,447 passed, and out of 39,964 girls who appeared for ISC exam, 39,100 passed.

Among boys, 1,06,974 appeared in ICSE exam and 1,04,966 passed, and 46,749 appeared in ISC exam and 44,597 passed.

ICSE result 2020: Rechecking

The online module to apply for ICSE result rechecking will be available only for seven days from the day of result declaration.

ICSE and ISC students will be able to apply for re-checking through the official CISCE website. Re-checking will be done only for subjects for which written exam was held.

Mark Sheet In DigiLocker

The ICSE and ISC results will be available on the official website of the Council. The CISCE will issue the marks sheet and pass certificate to students through DigiLocker.