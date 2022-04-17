ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begin Soon; Details on Admit Card, Sample Paper, Syllabus

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE ICSE and ISC exams are starting from next week

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to commence semester 2 ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) examination respectively from April 25 and April 26, 2022. While the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, Semester 2 exams will end on June 13, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, Semester 2 examination will be concluded on May 23. CISCE will be starting both ICSE and ISC exams with one of the major papers English Language. Candidates can check the sample papers of ICSE and ISC along with the syllabus of both Classes on the CISCE official website- cisce.org.

Students are waiting for the admit card of ISCE and ISC currently. Once CISCE will release the admit card, it will be accessible either by the schools or directly by the students. The board is expected to share the admit cards for the 10th and 12th very soon.

CISCE ICSE, Or Class 10, Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link

CISCE ISC, Or Class 12, Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link

CISCE ICSE, Or Class 10, Syllabus: Direct Link

CISCE ISC, Or Class 12, Syllabus: Direct Link

CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester- II Admit Card And Important Guidelines