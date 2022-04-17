  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begin Soon; Details on Admit Card, Sample Paper, Syllabus

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begin Soon; Details on Admit Card, Sample Paper, Syllabus

Candidates can check the sample papers of ICSE and ISC along with the syllabus of both Classes on the CISCE official website- cisce.org.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 17, 2022 5:31 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Likely By Tomorrow At Cisce.org; Check Details
ICSE Board Exam 2022: Class 10 Mathematics Paper Analysis, Important Details
ICSE Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus Here
Board Exam News: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE Date Sheet
ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exams In April Last Week; No Pre-Boards If Syllabus Not Finished
ICSE Semester 1 Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begin Soon; Details on Admit Card, Sample Paper, Syllabus
CISCE ICSE and ISC exams are starting from next week
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to commence semester 2 ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) examination respectively from April 25 and April 26, 2022. While the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, Semester 2 exams will end on June 13, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, Semester 2 examination will be concluded on May 23. CISCE will be starting both ICSE and ISC exams with one of the major papers English Language. Candidates can check the sample papers of ICSE and ISC along with the syllabus of both Classes on the CISCE official website- cisce.org.

Recommended: Free Download ICSE 10th Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here
Recommended: Explore Courses After 10th. Click Here
Recommended: Know About ICSE Reduced Syllabus 2022 for Class 10th. Click Here

Students are waiting for the admit card of ISCE and ISC currently. Once CISCE will release the admit card, it will be accessible either by the schools or directly by the students. The board is expected to share the admit cards for the 10th and 12th very soon.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CISCE ICSE, Or Class 10, Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link

CISCE ISC, Or Class 12, Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link

CISCE ICSE, Or Class 10, Syllabus: Direct Link

CISCE ISC, Or Class 12, Syllabus: Direct Link

CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester- II Admit Card And Important Guidelines

  1. Candidates must reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
  2. Admit cards for the Semester 1 exams can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools.
  3. Students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.
  4. Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.
  5. The question number should be clearly written in the left hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates will have to use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.
  6. Banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
Click here for more Education News
ISC Exams CISCE board ICSE board exams

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KEAM 2022 Deferred, To Be Held On July 3
KEAM 2022 Deferred, To Be Held On July 3
CBSE Admit Card, UGC Dual Degree, JEE Advanced Date: Here's The List Of Vital Education Events Last Week
CBSE Admit Card, UGC Dual Degree, JEE Advanced Date: Here's The List Of Vital Education Events Last Week
Cancel CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022, Demand Students Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Cancel CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022, Demand Students Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Court Cannot Act As Expert In Field Of Education: Supreme Court
Court Cannot Act As Expert In Field Of Education: Supreme Court
MET 2022: Manipal Academy Extends Deadline For Application; Check Important Details Here
MET 2022: Manipal Academy Extends Deadline For Application; Check Important Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................