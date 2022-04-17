ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begin Soon; Details on Admit Card, Sample Paper, Syllabus
Candidates can check the sample papers of ICSE and ISC along with the syllabus of both Classes on the CISCE official website- cisce.org.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to commence semester 2 ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) examination respectively from April 25 and April 26, 2022. While the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, Semester 2 exams will end on June 13, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, Semester 2 examination will be concluded on May 23. CISCE will be starting both ICSE and ISC exams with one of the major papers English Language. Candidates can check the sample papers of ICSE and ISC along with the syllabus of both Classes on the CISCE official website- cisce.org.
Recommended: Free Download ICSE 10th Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here
Recommended: Explore Courses After 10th. Click Here
Recommended: Know About ICSE Reduced Syllabus 2022 for Class 10th. Click Here
Students are waiting for the admit card of ISCE and ISC currently. Once CISCE will release the admit card, it will be accessible either by the schools or directly by the students. The board is expected to share the admit cards for the 10th and 12th very soon.
CISCE ICSE, Or Class 10, Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link
CISCE ISC, Or Class 12, Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link
CISCE ICSE, Or Class 10, Syllabus: Direct Link
CISCE ISC, Or Class 12, Syllabus: Direct Link
CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester- II Admit Card And Important Guidelines
- Candidates must reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
- Admit cards for the Semester 1 exams can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools.
- Students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.
- Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.
- The question number should be clearly written in the left hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Candidates will have to use blue or blank fountain or ball point pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.
- Banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
Suggested For You
- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)
- For Maths and Science