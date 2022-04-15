CISCE Likely To Release ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 This Week: Official
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: As communicated to Careers360, a CISCE official said, "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week." The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the admit card for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 examinations this week, by Sunday April 17. As communicated to Careers360, a CISCE official said, "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week." The Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be held from April 26, while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 25, 2022.
Both the ICSE, ISC exams will commence with English on day one. The ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The Class 10 exams will however be held from 10 am, and Class 12 from 2 pm.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website- cisce.org
- Click on the ICSE, ISC admit card 2022 link
- Enter your log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth
- Admit card will appear on the screen
- Download ICSE, ISC hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.
The ICSE semester 2 exams will be continued till May 23, while ISC semester exam will conclude on June 13, 2022. The students can go through the CISCE website for details related to examinations, syllabus and regulations. For details on ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams, please visit the official website- cisce.org.