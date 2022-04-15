  • Home
  • Education
  • CISCE Likely To Release ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 This Week: Official

CISCE Likely To Release ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 This Week: Official

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: As communicated to Careers360, a CISCE official said, "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week." The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cisce.org

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 7:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CISCE ISC Exam 2022: Check Class 12 Semester 2 Mathematics Paper Analysis
ISC Class 12 Semester 2 English Exam 2022: Check Specimen Question Paper
ISC Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Time Table
ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: CISCE Issues Important Instructions For Candidates At Cisce.org; Check Details
CISCE Revises ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exam Dates To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022 Dates
Board Exams 2022 Updates: ICSE Semester 2 Exam Dates Revised; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March
CISCE Likely To Release ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 This Week: Official
ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will be held from April 25
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the admit card for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 examinations this week, by Sunday April 17. As communicated to Careers360, a CISCE official said, "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week." The Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be held from April 26, while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 25, 2022.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Both the ICSE, ISC exams will commence with English on day one. The ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The Class 10 exams will however be held from 10 am, and Class 12 from 2 pm.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website- cisce.org
  • Click on the ICSE, ISC admit card 2022 link
  • Enter your log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth
  • Admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download ICSE, ISC hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The ICSE semester 2 exams will be continued till May 23, while ISC semester exam will conclude on June 13, 2022. The students can go through the CISCE website for details related to examinations, syllabus and regulations. For details on ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams, please visit the official website- cisce.org.

Click here for more Education News
ICSE Exam ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022: Application Form, Exam Schemes of Common Universities Entrance Test
CUET 2022: Application Form, Exam Schemes of Common Universities Entrance Test
RGNUL, DHSGV Agree To Advance Academic, Research Programme
RGNUL, DHSGV Agree To Advance Academic, Research Programme
St Stephen's Admission Policy: DU Vice-Chancellor Says Will Resolve Issue Through Dialogue
St Stephen's Admission Policy: DU Vice-Chancellor Says Will Resolve Issue Through Dialogue
Rajasthan Board Revises Date Sheet For RBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
Rajasthan Board Revises Date Sheet For RBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
One Board Exam Pattern Or Split Terms: CBSE Yet To Decide For Class 10, 12 Exams For 2022-23 Session
One Board Exam Pattern Or Split Terms: CBSE Yet To Decide For Class 10, 12 Exams For 2022-23 Session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................