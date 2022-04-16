CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Likely By Tomorrow At Cisce.org; Check Details

ICSE, ISC semester 2 admit cards will be available at cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 examinations 2022 will be released soon. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE and ISC semester 2 admit card 2022 this week, by Sunday, April 17. A CISCE official told Careers360, "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week." Once released, the CISCE 10th and 12th hall tickets will be available on the official website-- cisce.org. To access the CISCE ISC and ICSE admit card, students will need to enter their roll number/ date of birth.

The Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be held from April 26, while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 25, 2022. Both the ICSE, ISC exams will commence with English on day one. The ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The Class 10 exams will however be held from 10 am, and Class 12 from 2 pm.

The ICSE semester 2 exams will be continued till May 23, while ISC semester exam will conclude on June 13, 2022. The students can go through the CISCE website for details related to examinations, syllabus and regulations.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Click on the ICSE, ISC admit card 2022 link

Enter your log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth

Admit card will appear on the screen

Download ICSE, ISC hall tickets, and take a printout for further reference.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Important Guidelines