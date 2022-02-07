ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

  • Home
Cisce.org Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE and ISC board exam results.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 10:01 am IST | Source: Careers360

ICSE, ISC results out; direct link (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Cisce.org Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE and ISC board exam results. Candidates who have appeared in the CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 exams can check the results on the official websites -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.

Candidates must note that the CISCE will not award pass certificate for semester 1 results. “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination," an official statement said.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Direct Link

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

How To Check ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results

  1. Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

  2. Click on the result link.

  3. Select your class.

  4. On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information.

  5. The ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will be displayed on the screen.

  6. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10.

