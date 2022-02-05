CISCE Semester 1 Result On Monday: ICSE, ISC Final Results After Semester 2

Image credit: Shutterstock Students will be able to download the ICSE and ISC results through the official websites – results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce the ICSE or Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board exam result on Monday, February 7, at 10 am. While schools can access results on the Careers portal of the CISCE, students can go to the official websites – results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

The CISCE will not award pass certificate for semester 1 results. “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination," an official statement said.

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results: How To Download

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org. Click on the result link. Select your class. On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information. The ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

For receiving the ICSE results through SMS:

Type: ICSE(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID)

For ISC results, type ISC(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID

And send the message to 09248082883.

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10.