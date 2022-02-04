  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result Date, Time Announced; How To Download Marksheets

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result Date, Time Announced; How To Download Marksheets

“The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 Examinations results. However, the Results will be made available to the schools in the form of Online Transcripts and Result Tabulation,” an official statement said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 2:12 pm IST

ICSE, ISC semester 1 result date, time announced (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Result 2021-22 Date, Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE or Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board exam result date and time. ICSE, ISC semester 1 results will be announced on Monday, February 7, at 10 am. While schools can access results on the Careers portal of the council, students can go to the official websites – results.cisce.org and cisce.org. They can also get results via SMS.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here 

How To Download ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results

  1. On the result day, go to the official website and click on the result link.

  2. Select your class.

  3. On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information.

  4. Login and download the result.

For receiving the ICSE results through SMS:

Type: ICSE(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID)

For ISC results, type ISC(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID

And send the message to 09248082883.

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10.

Meanwhile, results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exams are awaited.

