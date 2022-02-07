  • Home
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021 Out; How Twitterati Reacted

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: ICSE, ISC results are now available on the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Here's how Twitterati reacted

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 11:08 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: With the Class 10th ICSE and Class 12th ISC results being out, students and teachers have been sharing their reactions on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, semester 1 results on Monday, February 7.

Along with the official website -- cisce.org, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. The CISCE, however, has not issued any hard copies for the semester 1 Class 10, 12 examinations results. The ICSE and ISC results have been made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Congratulations Pour In On Twitter, Check Reactions

The students will get a marksheet for the semester 1 exam. The overall marksheet will be awarded after the completion of semester 2 exam, CISCE release mentioned. The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10.

Last year, a total of 99.76 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, while 99.98 per cent students passed in the 10th exam. The result was announced on July 24.

