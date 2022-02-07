ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021 Out; How Twitterati Reacted

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICSE, ISC semester 1 results at cisce.org, results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: With the Class 10th ICSE and Class 12th ISC results being out, students and teachers have been sharing their reactions on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, semester 1 results on Monday, February 7.

Along with the official website -- cisce.org, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. The CISCE, however, has not issued any hard copies for the semester 1 Class 10, 12 examinations results. The ICSE and ISC results have been made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Congratulations Pour In On Twitter, Check Reactions

#ICSE first semester board results are out today and congratulations to all the kids. Especially given the current situation and also that this was the first time they did MCQ's.

- A happy and proud mom! #ProudMom — Kreativemommy (@Deepagandhi1) February 7, 2022

the vibes 3 mins before my ICSE result pic.twitter.com/M1SZrX55wY — 🕳️🚶🏾‍♀️ (@thatcringeb1tch) February 7, 2022

Scenes from indian households after declaration of result#ICSEResult pic.twitter.com/TXWQ3O3ME5 — Priyesh (@_priyeshh) July 24, 2021

The students will get a marksheet for the semester 1 exam. The overall marksheet will be awarded after the completion of semester 2 exam, CISCE release mentioned. The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10.

Last year, a total of 99.76 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, while 99.98 per cent students passed in the 10th exam. The result was announced on July 24.