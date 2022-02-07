ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Result Declared, Available Now On results.cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 final exam results today, February 7. The mark sheets of ICSE, ISC semester 1 exams is now available on cisce.org, results.cisce.org and on the Careers portal of the board.
Download free: ISC Class 12th questions papers and preparation material for next semester, Click here!
Download free: ICSE Class 10th questions papers, syllabus, and preparation resources for next semester, Click here
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Download Link
To download results from the board websites, students will have to use their unique ID, index number and other required information. Students can also get results via SMS, they need to type ICSE/ISC(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.
The semester 1 mark sheets will only mention scores and will be without the pass/fail status, the council had earlier clarified.
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results LIVE: CISCE will declare the semester 1 results today on the official websites -- isce.org, results.cisce.org. Follow this blog for updates on ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 semesteter 1 results.
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Check Reaction
Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books said, "Term 1 results will not only contribute to term 2 for the overall score. But will also facilitate a crucial perspective for both students and teachers to overcome any inconsistencies left in the learning earlier and the adjustments required for the Term 2 preparation. We really hope that Term 2 and the next academic year will be more robustly planned so as to protect the foundations of learning and well-being encompassed in the students."
Cisce.org Result 2022 Not Well?
Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC Semester 1 Result: Students, unsatisfied with the cisce.org result 2022 semester 1 marks, can apply for revaluation, or rechecking, of OMR sheets by February 10 (10 am).
ICSE ISC Paper Pattern
The question papers for each semester examination will be 80/100 marks for ICSE and 70/80 marks for ISC. However, the weightage of marks (for each of the semesters) to be finally used for computation of the CISCE board exam results would be brought down to half.
Candidates Score Poor In Physics
As ICSE, ISC results have been declared, students are sharing their results on Twitter.
#ICSE— snsnsneha_p (@snehaprachita) February 7, 2022
Everyone in physics 😭😭
The result declaration date of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10, 12 term 1 exams has not been confirmed yet. HPBOSE spokesperson Anju Pathak told Careers360.com that the result declaration is under process, could not confirm that it will be announced on Monday, February 7. "We are in the process of declaring class 10, 12 term 1 results. The result can be announced today, but can't confirm," the spokesperson said.
How Twitterati Reacted On ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results
With the Class 10th ICSE and Class 12th ISC results being out, students and teachers have been sharing their reactions on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, semester 1 results on Monday, February 7.
Along with the official website -- cisce.org, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. Check reactions on ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results here.
ICSE, ISC Results 2021 Out: Congratulations Pour In On Twitter
As the ICSE, ISC results were declared, there are lots of congratulatory messages poured in on social media site- Twitter.
Grade 10 first semester results are in. So proud of all the children for having gotten through such trying times.#ICSEresults— Tulika | Obsessivemom (@obsessivemom06) February 7, 2022
ICSE, ISC Final Result
The final result of ICSE, ISC year 2022 exams will be out after semester 2 exams. “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," the CISCE had said.
Results.cisce.org Semester 1: Rechecking Window Opens Soon
The window for rechecking of CISCE semester 1 results will be opened at cisce.org. The window will be available till February 10.
ISC, ICSE Semester 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates
ICSE Semester 1 Result 2021: Twitter Reaction
While ISC and ICSE semester 1 result has been announced, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce date and time for Class 10, Class 12 term 1 results.
ICSE/ISC declared the results.— Sneha Dwivedi (@_snehadwivedi) February 7, 2022
Meanwhile CBSE: pic.twitter.com/BVoE6ntzzh
The Council has made provision for ICSE and ISC candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. The window will be available till February 10. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject.
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Twitter Reactions
Here are what students are saying about CISCE results:
the vibes 3 mins before my ICSE result pic.twitter.com/M1SZrX55wY— 🕳️🚶🏾♀️ (@thatcringeb1tch) February 7, 2022
How To Get ICSE, ISC Results
Students can check ICSE and ISC results on the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service.
Memes On ICSE, ISC Results
Scenes from indian households after declaration of result#ICSEResult pic.twitter.com/TXWQ3O3ME5— Priyesh (@_priyeshh) July 24, 2021
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Students To Get Marksheets Online
No hard copies of the semester 1 Class 12 exam results have been issued this time. The CISCE Class 12 ISC results semester 1 exams have been made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results Available Now On Websites
The ICSE, ISC semester 1 results are available now on official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result Declared
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams on Monday, February 7
ICSE, ISC Results Step-Wise
- To download ICSE result, go to cisce.org and click on the ICSE, ISC result link
- After that, click on the link for ICSE result
- On the login window, use unique ID, index number and enter the captcha code
- Login and download your mark sheet.
How To Get ISC Results On Mobile
To get ISC Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam results at 10 am. Results will be announced on the council websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org
How To Get ICSE Semester 1 Result On Your Mobile
To get ICSE Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883
ICSE, ISC Pass Certificate After Semester 2 Exam
CISCE in a statement mentioned- "“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination."
To get results via SMS, students can typeI Class (ICSE/ISC)(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.
- Go to the website
- Click on the ICSE or ISC result link
- Enter unique ID, index number and the captcha code
- Submit and download mark sheets from the next page.
Twitterati On ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results
ICSE more excited about the results than anyone else :) #ICSE pic.twitter.com/m6wxaDC2x8— Sky⁷ (@btxtreat) February 7, 2022
The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10.
Once declared, students can check ICSE and ISC results on the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE or Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board exam results on Monday, February 7 at 10 am.
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Know Details Mentioned In Scorecard
The ICSE, ISC term 1 results will be announced soon. The scorecards will contain marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details.
CISCE in a statement said, "The results of class 10, 12 semester 1 examinations will be announced on February 7 at 10 am."
If the official website does not load properly, students can check their marks via SMS>
To get ICSEsemester-1 result 2021-2022 on your mobile, type ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.
To get ISC sem-1 results 2021-2022 on your phone, SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Paper Pattern
The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022
The CISCE will conduct ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams next. The admit cards will be released soon on cisce.org.
- Go to result.cisce.org.
- Click on the ISC year 2022 semester 1 result link.
- Login with unique ID, index number and the captcha code.
- Download ISC result marksheet.
- To download ICSE result, go to cisce.org and click on the ICSE, ISC result link.
- After that, click on the link for ICSE result.
- On the login window, use unique ID, index number and enter the captcha code.
- Login and download your mark sheet.
- Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org
- Click on ISC result 2021 link
- Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code
- Submit to view results
- Download, take a print out for further reference.
Once declared, students can check ICSE and ISC results on the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.
ICSE, ISC Results Today: Twitter Reactions
ICSE result on 7thhhhh. Heartbeat 1000!!!! Ek din pehle bta dete yaar. Ab pure weekend yehi chalega #ICSEResult— Agrim Jain (@agrim_jain_) February 4, 2022
About ICSE, ISC Marksheets
According to CISCE, "The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.” “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.
- Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org
- Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link
- Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code
- Submit to view results
- Download, take a print out for further reference.
Last year, the ICSE, ISC results were released on July 24. A total of 99.76 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, while 99.98 per cent students passed in the 10th exam. The students can download ICSE, ISC score cards at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
Twitterati On ICSE, ISC Results
finally got a date this valentine’s week. result date.#icse #isc— sanskriti (@sanskkritii) February 4, 2022
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams When?
Considering the Covid situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session is holding the exams in two terms, the first term was held on November-December 2021 and the second term is scheduled for March-April 2022.
To get results via SMS, students can typeI Class (ICSE/ISC)(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.
- Go to cisce.org and click on the result link displayed on the homepage
- On the next page, select class — ICSE or ISC
- Enter unique ID, index number and the captcha code
- Submit to download mark sheets.
Not Pass Certificates, Students To Get Mark sheets Only
The council will not declare the overall result, however, will release computer-generated mark sheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.
Students can access and download the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. While schools can check their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results on Monday, February 7.