ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 final exam results today, February 7. The mark sheets of ICSE, ISC semester 1 exams is now available on cisce.org, results.cisce.org and on the Careers portal of the board.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Download Link

To download results from the board websites, students will have to use their unique ID, index number and other required information. Students can also get results via SMS, they need to type ICSE/ISC(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.

The semester 1 mark sheets will only mention scores and will be without the pass/fail status, the council had earlier clarified.

