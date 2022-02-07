  • Home
Live

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Result Declared, Available Now On results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result Live Updates: The mark sheets of ICSE, ISC semester 1 exams is now available on cisce.org, results.cisce.org and on the Careers portal of the board.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 3:57 pm IST

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Result Declared, Available Now On results.cisce.org
Check ICSE, ISC results at cisce.org, results.cisce.org (representational)
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 final exam results today, February 7. The mark sheets of ICSE, ISC semester 1 exams is now available on cisce.org, results.cisce.org and on the Careers portal of the board.

Download free: ISC Class 12th questions papers and preparation material for next semester, Click here!

Download free: ICSE Class 10th questions papers, syllabus, and preparation resources for next semester, Click here

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Download Link

To download results from the board websites, students will have to use their unique ID, index number and other required information. Students can also get results via SMS, they need to type ICSE/ISC(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.

The semester 1 mark sheets will only mention scores and will be without the pass/fail status, the council had earlier clarified.

Follow ICSE, ISC semester 1 results 2021-22 live updates here.

Live updates

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results LIVE: CISCE will declare the semester 1 results today on the official websites -- isce.org, results.cisce.org. Follow this blog for updates on ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 semesteter 1 results.

03:57 PM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Check Reaction

Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books said, "Term 1 results will not only contribute to term 2 for the overall score. But will also facilitate a crucial perspective for both students and teachers to overcome any inconsistencies left in the learning earlier and the adjustments required for the Term 2 preparation. We really hope that Term 2 and the next academic year will be more robustly planned so as to protect the foundations of learning and well-being encompassed in the students."



03:26 PM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

Cisce.org Result 2022 Not Well?

Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC Semester 1 Result: Students, unsatisfied with the cisce.org result 2022 semester 1 marks, can apply for revaluation, or rechecking, of OMR sheets by February 10 (10 am).


03:12 PM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE ISC Paper Pattern

The question papers for each semester examination will be 80/100 marks for ICSE and 70/80 marks for ISC. However, the weightage of marks (for each of the semesters) to be finally used for computation of the CISCE board exam results would be brought down to half.

02:12 PM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

Candidates Score Poor In Physics

As ICSE, ISC results have been declared, students are sharing their results on Twitter.

01:57 PM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

In Other News: HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 Today? Here's What Official Said

The result declaration date of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10, 12 term 1 exams has not been confirmed yet. HPBOSE spokesperson Anju Pathak told Careers360.com that the result declaration is under process, could not confirm that it will be announced on Monday, February 7. "We are in the process of declaring class 10, 12 term 1 results. The result can be announced today, but can't confirm," the spokesperson said.

01:00 PM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

How Twitterati Reacted On ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results

With the Class 10th ICSE and Class 12th ISC results being out, students and teachers have been sharing their reactions on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, semester 1 results on Monday, February 7. 

Along with the official website -- cisce.org, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. Check reactions on ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results here

11:56 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Results 2021 Out: Congratulations Pour In On Twitter

As the ICSE, ISC results were declared, there are lots of congratulatory messages poured in on social media site- Twitter. 


11:32 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Final Result

The final result of ICSE, ISC year 2022 exams will be out after semester 2 exams. “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," the CISCE had said. 

11:20 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

Results.cisce.org Semester 1: Rechecking Window Opens Soon

The window for rechecking of CISCE semester 1 results will be opened at cisce.org. The window will be available till February 10. 

11:09 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ISC, ICSE Semester 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates

See what people said about ICSE, ISC results on social media. Click here.

11:01 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE Semester 1 Result 2021: Twitter Reaction

While ISC and ICSE semester 1 result has been announced, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce date and time for Class 10, Class 12 term 1 results.

10:58 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Sem-1 Result Live Updates

The Council has made provision for ICSE and ISC candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. The window will be available till February 10. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. 

10:44 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Twitter Reactions

Here are what students are saying about CISCE results:

10:35 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

How To Get ICSE, ISC Results

Students can check ICSE and ISC results on the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service.

10:29 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

Memes On ICSE, ISC Results

10:19 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Students To Get Marksheets Online

No hard copies of the semester 1 Class 12 exam results have been issued this time. The CISCE Class 12 ISC results semester 1 exams have been made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

10:09 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results Available Now On Websites

The ICSE, ISC semester 1 results are available now on official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

10:00 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result Declared

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams on Monday, February 7

09:55 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Results Step-Wise

  1. To download ICSE result, go to cisce.org and click on the ICSE, ISC result link
  2. After that, click on the link for ICSE result
  3. On the login window, use unique ID, index number and enter the captcha code
  4. Login and download your mark sheet.
09:53 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

How To Get ISC Results On Mobile

To get ISC Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883


09:52 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Results Soon

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam results at 10 am. Results will be announced on the council websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org

09:51 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

How To Get ICSE Semester 1 Result On Your Mobile

To get ICSE Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

09:48 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Pass Certificate After Semester 2 Exam

CISCE in a statement mentioned- "“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination."

09:45 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

cisce.org, results.cisce.org Semester 1 Results 2021: How To Check ICSE, ISC Results Via SMS

To get results via SMS, students can typeI Class (ICSE/ISC)(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.


09:41 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

cisce.org, results.cisce.org Semester 1 Results 2021: How To Check ICSE, ISC Results

  • Go to the website
  • Click on the ICSE or ISC result link
  • Enter unique ID, index number and the captcha code
  • Submit and download mark sheets from the next page.


09:37 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

Twitterati On ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results

09:31 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

cisce.org ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Know Re-evaluation Process

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10. 

09:23 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

SMS, App To Check ICSE, ISC Results

Once declared, students can check ICSE and ISC results on the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.


09:15 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Results To Be Announced At 10 AM

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE or Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board exam results on Monday, February 7 at 10 am.

09:08 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: Know Details Mentioned In Scorecard

The ICSE, ISC term 1 results will be announced soon. The scorecards will contain marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details.  

08:57 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

When cisce.org ICSE, ISC Results To Be Announced

CISCE in a statement said, "The results of class 10, 12 semester 1 examinations will be announced on February 7 at 10 am."

08:54 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Results: Alternative Method

If the official website does not load properly, students can check their marks via SMS> 

To get ICSEsemester-1 result 2021-2022 on your mobile, type ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.

To get ISC sem-1 results 2021-2022 on your phone, SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

08:47 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Paper Pattern

The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. 

08:40 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022

The CISCE will conduct ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams next. The admit cards will be released soon on cisce.org. 

08:35 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

How To Download ISC Sem 1 Result 2021-22 From Result.cisce.org

  1. Go to result.cisce.org. 
  2. Click on the ISC year 2022 semester 1 result link.
  3. Login with unique ID, index number and the captcha code. 
  4. Download ISC result marksheet.
08:33 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

Www.cisce.org Result 2022: How To Download ICSE Result

  1. To download ICSE result, go to cisce.org and click on the ICSE, ISC result link.
  2. After that, click on the link for ICSE result. 
  3. On the login window, use unique ID, index number and enter the captcha code.
  4. Login and download your mark sheet. 
08:33 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

cisce.org, results.cisce.org ISC Result Class 12 Semester 1: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org
  • Click on ISC result 2021 link
  • Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code
  • Submit to view results
  • Download, take a print out for further reference.
08:25 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

Websites Down, Other Ways To Check ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021

Once declared, students can check ICSE and ISC results on the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password. 

08:16 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Results Today: Twitter Reactions

08:12 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

About ICSE, ISC Marksheets

According to CISCE, "The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.” “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

08:03 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE Result Class 10 Semester 1: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org
  2. Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link
  3. Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code
  4. Submit to view results
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference.
07:57 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

cisce.org ICSE, ISC Results 2021: Check Last Year Pass Percentage

Last year, the ICSE, ISC results were released on July 24. A total of 99.76 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, while 99.98 per cent students passed in the 10th exam. The students can download ICSE, ISC score cards at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

07:50 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

Twitterati On ICSE, ISC Results

07:44 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams When?

Considering the Covid situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session is holding the exams in two terms, the first term was held on November-December 2021 and the second term is scheduled for March-April 2022.

07:38 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

How To Get ICSE, ISC Results Via SMS

To get results via SMS, students can typeI Class (ICSE/ISC)(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.

07:32 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

How To Download ICSE, ISC Results From Cisce.org

  • Go to cisce.org and click on the result link displayed on the homepage
  • On the next page, select class — ICSE or ISC
  • Enter unique ID, index number and the captcha code
  • Submit to download mark sheets. 
07:25 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

Not Pass Certificates, Students To Get Mark sheets Only

The council will not declare the overall result, however, will release computer-generated mark sheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination. 

07:18 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

How To Get ICSE, ISC Results

Students can access and download the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. While schools can check their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password

07:12 AM IST
Feb. 7, 2022

ICSE, ISC Results Today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results on Monday, February 7. 

Click here for more Education News
ISC Exams ICSE board exams ISC results CISCE Result 2021 ICSE Result 2021
