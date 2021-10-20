Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC semester 1 exams 2021-22 postponed (representational)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on October 19 said it has decided to postpone Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 12 semester 1 exams scheduled for November-December, 2021.

“The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC year 2021-2022 semester 1 examinations due to reasons beyond our control,” the board’s Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

ICSE semester 1 exams were scheduled for November 15 to December 6 and ISC exams were scheduled for November 15 to December 16.

The revised dates will be announced later, the board said.

The CISCE has divided the 2021-22 board exams into two semesters, similar to the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) and some other state boards which will conduct the upcoming board exams in two terms. CBSE is conducting the term 1 exams in November-December as well.

The CISCE had earlier said first semester exams will be online and second semester exams will be in online or offline mode, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The question papers for each semester examination will be of 80/100 marks for ICSE and 70/80 marks for ISC. However, the weightage of marks to be finally used for computation of results will be brought down to half, the board had said.

The board has reduced the syllabi for various subjects in view of the academic disruption caused due to COVID-19.