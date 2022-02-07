ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021 Declared

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: The students can check results for ICSE, ISC exams on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 11:08 am IST | Source: Careers360

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021 Declared
Check ICSE, ISC exam results at cisce.org, results.cisce.org
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams on Monday, February 7. The students can check results for ICSE, ISC exams on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22: Follow LIVE UPDATES

Download free: ISC Class 12th questions papers and preparation material for next semester, Click here!

Download free: ICSE Class 10th questions papers, syllabus, and preparation resources for next semester, Click here

Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.

The students will get a marksheet for the semester 1 exam. The overall marksheet will be awarded after the completion of semester 2 exam, CISCE release mentioned. “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," CISCE statement mentioned.

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10.

Last year, a total of 99.76 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, while 99.98 per cent students passed in the 10th exam. The result was announced on July 24.

