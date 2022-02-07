ICSE, ISC Semester 1 10th, 12th Results 2021 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com ICSE, ISC Results will be available at cisce.org, results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams on Monday, February 7. Results will be announced on the council websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Also, schools can download and access their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using the principal's ID and password. However, the council will not announce pass or fail status for the term 1 examination.

Download free: ISC Class 12th questions papers and preparation material for next semester, Click here! Download free: ICSE Class 10th questions papers, syllabus, and preparation resources for next semester, Click here

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22: Follow LIVE UPDATES

According to CISCE, "The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.” “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

Considering the Covid situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session is holding the exams in two terms, the first term was held in November-December 2021 and the second term is scheduled for March-April 2022.

Last year, the ICSE, ISC results were released on July 24. A total of 99.76 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, while 99.98 per cent students passed in the 10th exam. The students can download ICSE, ISC score cards at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.