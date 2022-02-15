ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exams In April Last Week; No Pre-Boards If Syllabus Not Finished

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams 2022: The detailed time tables will be released soon on the official website of the council (Representational)

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will take place in the last week of April, 2022, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said on February 14. The council has advised schools that they should not conduct pre-board exams for their students, unless the complete syllabus has been covered and revised.

“Schools are advised not to conduct the ‘pre-board’ examinations unless the syllabus has been thoroughly revised and completed,” the board said.

“Preferably, the ‘pre-board’ examinations should be conducted between end March and April,” it added.

The detailed time tables will be released soon on the official website of the council.

Conducting semester 2 exams in April-end will give schools sufficient time to cover and revise the ICSE and ISC syllabi, the board added.

For year 2022 final exams, the CISCE has decided to go with a two semester system instead of one final exam like previous years.

Each semester covers approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus. The first semester exams were held in November-December 2021.

The Board has also reduced the syllabi for various subjects for ICSE and ISC students in view of the disruption in educational activities caused due to COVID-19.

The CISCE announced the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for Semester 1 exams on February 7. The council, however, did not issue any hard copies of the semester 1 Class 10, 12 examinations results.

The overall result – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination – will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.