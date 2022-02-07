ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Results Shortly; 3 Ways To Download Mark Sheets

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC result 2021: How to download (representational)

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22: Results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 board exams will be announced today, February 7, at 10 am. The council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will publish semester 1 mark sheets on cisce.org, results.cisce.org and on the Careers portal of the board.

Only schools can check ICSE, ISC results from the Careers portal. Students can download their mark sheets from the two board websites, and via SMS.

Here are the steps they need to follow:

How To Download ICSE, ISC Results From Cisce.org

Go to cisce.org and click on the result link displayed on the homepage. On the next page, select class — ICSE or ISC. Enter unique ID, index number and the captcha code. Submit to download mark sheets.

From Results.cisce.org

Go to the website. Click on the ICSE or ISC result link. Enter unique ID, index number and the captcha code. Submit and download mark sheets from the next page.

Via SMS

To get results via SMS, students can typeI Class (ICSE/ISC)(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.

The semester 1 mark sheets will only mention scores and will be without the pass/fail status, the council had earlier clarified.