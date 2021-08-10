Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) reduced syllabus for board exam 2022 released at cisce.org

Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) reduced syllabus for board exam 2022 on its official website-- cisce.org. This reduced syllabus for the ICSE and ISC board exams is now available on the CISCE website under the ‘publications’ section.

“In view of the continuing pandemic situation in the country and the disruption in educational activities brought about due to extended lockdowns, and the various alternate modes of syllabus transaction that need to be adopted, due to closure of schools, the CISCE had carried out an extensive exercise of Syllabus review,” the Board has said.

“Syllabi for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12, for the examination year 2022 were examined by subject experts to identify portions which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content,” it added.

ICSE Reduced Syllabus For Board Exams 2022—Direct Link

ISC Reduced Syllabus For Board Exams 2022— Direct Link

CISCE Board exams 2022 will be held in a new format. The academic session will be divided into two semesters, with 50% of the syllabus being covered in each semester.

ICSE and ISC syllabus has been divided into two portions and units/subunits to be covered in each semester have been specified clearly.

ICSE Bifurcated Theory Syllabus For Board Exams 2022 – Direct Link

ISC Bifurcated Theory Syllabus For Board Exams 2022 – Direct Link

How To Download ICSE, ISC Reduced Syllabus From Cisce.org

Classes 10 and 12 students can follow these simple steps to download ICSE, ISC syllabus for board exams 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Publications’ tab located in the top bar

Step 3: As soon as you click on it, a new page will open

Step 4: Click on the ICSE or ISC syllabus link

Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it for future reference