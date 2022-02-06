ICSE, ISC Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE or Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board exam results on Monday, February 7. The CISCE Semester 1 exam results will be released at 10 am.

Once declared, students can check ICSE and ISC results on the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results: How To Check

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org Click on the result link. Select your class On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out for future references.

For Receiving The ICSE, ISC Results Via SMS:

Type: ICSE(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID)

For ISC results, type ISC(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID)

And send the message to 09248082883.

Candidates must note that the CISCE will not award pass certificate for semester 1 results. “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination," an official statement said.

