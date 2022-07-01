ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Expected Date, Official Website To Check CISCE Semester 2 Result

Check details on ICSE, ISC results 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE), or Class 10, and the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 semester 2 results 2022 soon. As per reports, the ICSE and ISC results are likely to be declared by July 15.

Once declared, candidates can check and download their CISCE 10th and 12th semester 2 result 2022 on the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To access the ICSE 10th result and ISC 12th result 2022, candidates will need to enter their roll number.

The schools will be able to access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results: Websites

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org Click on the result link. Select your class On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The CISCE board conducted the ISC and ICSE exams in two terms this year. The final result of ICSE and ISC will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.

The CISCE semester 2 board exams 2022 ICSE 10th were concluded on May 20, whereas, the last exam for ISC 12th was held on June 13.