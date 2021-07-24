Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC result 2021 today at 3 pm

The CISCE will announce the ICSE, ISC results today, July 24, board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Friday. The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) students will be declared at 3 PM on the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, and it will also be made available through SMS, Mr Arathoon added. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS portal of the Council using the principal's login ID and password.

Students can also get their ICSE or ISC result through SMS. Students would need to send their Unique ID to 09248082883 in the following format to get CISCE results 2021 on SMS,: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

Mr Arathoon through an official circular informed that, unlike previous years, the option of rechecking of ICSE and ISC answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks". However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for the correction of calculation errors, if any.

"In the event, a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof,” the notice read.

Schools will be required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with your comments and remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks, Mr Arathoon added.

The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents and the principal's remarks and convey its decision to the school concerned in writing.

"In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors," he said.