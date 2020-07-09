ICSE, ISC result tomorrow

ICSE and ICS exam results will be announced on July 10. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) confirmed result date in a notice published on its website.

The results for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams will be released on the 'Careers' portal of the Council, Council's main website, and through SMS.

Schools affiliated with CISCE will be able to access their students' results by logging into the CAREERS portal using Principal's login ID and password.

Students will be able to view their result by logging into the Council's official website, 'cisce.org'.



