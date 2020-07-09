ICSE, ISC Result: How To Obtain Marksheet, Migration Certificate

ICSE, ISC result will be available on DigiLocker.

Results of the ICSE and ISC exams will be declared tomorrow at 3pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has notified today. The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results will be available on the official website of the Council. The CISCE will issue the marksheet and pass certificate to students after the result is out.

ICSE, ISC Result Website

Students will be able to receive the ICSE, ISC result on DigiLocker. The digitally signed copies of the mark sheet and the pass certificates will be sent by the Council to the students through their respective DigiLocker accounts. “The digitally signed documents shall be available after 48 hours of the publication of the result,” CISCE has said.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme and it aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

The migration certificate of the Class 12 students who took the ISC exam will also be provided through the DigiLocker. “In addition, candidates taking the ISC exam will also be provided with a digitally signed copies of the migration certificate,” CISCE has notified.

Students who do not have a DigiLocker account should create an account now. The account can be opened using a registered mobile number. The mobile number will be authenticated by sending a password followed by selecting username and password.

After the account is created students can download the result related documents issued by the CISCE.

Last year, 98.54% of the total students had qualified the ICSE exam and 96.52% of the total students had passed ISC exam. Highest pass was recorded in the Southern region where the pass percentage in ICSE and ISC was 99.73% and 98.91%, respectively.