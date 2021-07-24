ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE Board To Release 10th, 12th Results Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE Board to announce ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 today

ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 will be announced today. The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced yesterday that the result for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) students will be released at 3 pm. The CISCE result 2021 direct link will be available on the Council’s website. ICSE and ISC students will be able to view their results by logging into the Council's official website, 'cisce.org', and 'results.cisce.org'. Students can also get their 10th, 12th result 2021 through SMS after it is announced. This year, the ICSE and ISC exams were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Council had come up with evaluation criteria to prepare Class 10, 12 results 2021. To get ICSE and ISC results on SMS, students would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'. The CISCE will issue the marks sheet and pass certificate to students through DigiLocker.

