Live

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE Board To Release 10th, 12th Results Soon

CISCE Result 2021: ICSE and ISC students will be able to view their Class 10, 12 results 2021 by logging into the Council's official website, 'cisce.org', and 'results.cisce.org'.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 24, 2021 7:55 am IST

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE Board To Release 10th, 12th Results Soon
CISCE Board to announce ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 will be announced today. The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced yesterday that the result for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) students will be released at 3 pm. The CISCE result 2021 direct link will be available on the Council’s website. ICSE and ISC students will be able to view their results by logging into the Council's official website, 'cisce.org', and 'results.cisce.org'. Students can also get their 10th, 12th result 2021 through SMS after it is announced. This year, the ICSE and ISC exams were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Council had come up with evaluation criteria to prepare Class 10, 12 results 2021. To get ICSE and ISC results on SMS, students would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'. The CISCE will issue the marks sheet and pass certificate to students through DigiLocker.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here 

Follow ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 LIVE Updates Here:

Live updates

07:55 AM IST

07:55 AM IST
July 24, 2021

ICSE Result 2021: No Rechecking This Year

ICSE and ISC students will not be able to apply for re-checking. Re-checking is not allowed this year because the examinations were cancelled amid Coronavirus. 



07:54 AM IST
July 24, 2021

Mark Sheet In DigiLocker

The ICSE and ISC results will be available on the official website of the Council. The CISCE will issue the marks sheet and pass certificate to students through DigiLocker.

07:42 AM IST
July 24, 2021

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 For Schools

All the schools affiliated with CISCE board will be able to access their Class 10, 12 results 2021 by logging into the CAREERS portal using the Principal's login ID and password.

07:41 AM IST
July 24, 2021

CISCE Result 2021: ICSE, ISC Result Time

CISCE will announce ICSE and ISC result at 3 pm today. The result date and time was confirmed by the Council yesterday via official notification. 

07:34 AM IST
July 24, 2021

ICSE, ISC Result On CAREERS Portal

The CISCE results 2021 for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams will be released on the 'CAREERS' portal of the Council, Council's main website, and through SMS.

07:26 AM IST
July 24, 2021

ICSE and ISC Result 2021 Today

CISCE had, on July 24, notified that the board will announce ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) results today. The Council, yesterday, released a notice informing that result for both classes will be announced at the official website.

ISC Result ICSE Result 2021
