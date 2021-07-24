ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE Board To Release 10th, 12th Results Soon
CISCE Result 2021: ICSE and ISC students will be able to view their Class 10, 12 results 2021 by logging into the Council's official website, 'cisce.org', and 'results.cisce.org'.
ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 will be announced today. The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced yesterday that the result for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) students will be released at 3 pm. The CISCE result 2021 direct link will be available on the Council’s website. ICSE and ISC students will be able to view their results by logging into the Council's official website, 'cisce.org', and 'results.cisce.org'. Students can also get their 10th, 12th result 2021 through SMS after it is announced. This year, the ICSE and ISC exams were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Council had come up with evaluation criteria to prepare Class 10, 12 results 2021. To get ICSE and ISC results on SMS, students would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'. The CISCE will issue the marks sheet and pass certificate to students through DigiLocker.
Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here
Follow ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 LIVE Updates Here:
Live updates
The ICSE and ISC results will be available on the official website of the Council. The CISCE will issue the marks sheet and pass certificate to students through DigiLocker.
ICSE Result 2021: No Rechecking This Year
ICSE and ISC students will not be able to apply for re-checking. Re-checking is not allowed this year because the examinations were cancelled amid Coronavirus.
Mark Sheet In DigiLocker
The ICSE and ISC results will be available on the official website of the Council. The CISCE will issue the marks sheet and pass certificate to students through DigiLocker.
ICSE, ISC Result 2021 For Schools
All the schools affiliated with CISCE board will be able to access their Class 10, 12 results 2021 by logging into the CAREERS portal using the Principal's login ID and password.
CISCE Result 2021: ICSE, ISC Result Time
CISCE will announce ICSE and ISC result at 3 pm today. The result date and time was confirmed by the Council yesterday via official notification.
ICSE, ISC Result On CAREERS Portal
The CISCE results 2021 for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams will be released on the 'CAREERS' portal of the Council, Council's main website, and through SMS.
ICSE and ISC Result 2021 Today
CISCE had, on July 24, notified that the board will announce ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) results today. The Council, yesterday, released a notice informing that result for both classes will be announced at the official website.