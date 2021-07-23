ICSE, ISC Result 2021: Here's how to resolve disputes

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said if a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the CISCE result 2021, she or he may send an application to the school, stating the objection in detail. “In the event a candidate has objection(s) regarding computation of marks in the result, she/he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof,” CISCE has said.

Schools will be required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the CISCE along with your comments/remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks.

All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10)

or at asisc@cisce.org for the ISC (Class 12) in the Proforma provided for the purpose to the schools. The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1**, 2021. Requests received after August 15, 2021, will not be entertained.

“The dispute resolution requests should be forwarded to the CISCE only from the head of the school's official email address assigned by the CISCE,” the official notice said.

The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents and the head of school’s comments/remarks and convey its decision to the concerned school, in writing. In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the head of the school concerned.

“Please note that this dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors,” the board has clarified.

The ICSE and ISC results for students of Class 10 and 12 will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm. The results will be made available on the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, and can also be accessed through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS.

Affiliated schools will be able to access their students' results by logging into the CAREERS portal using Principal's login ID and password.