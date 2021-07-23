ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Date, Time Announced; CBSE 10th Result 2021 Likely Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC result 2021 on July 24 at 3 pm at cisce.org, results.cisce.org (representational)

ISC, ICSE result 2021 date, time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 result date and time. Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive Secretary of CISCE said the year 2021 board results will be declared tomorrow, July 24, at 3 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 board results soon.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here

Schools can access their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password, and students can check their individual results at cisce.org or results.cisce.org, an official statement said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ISC, ICSE Result 2021: How To Download

Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Click on the ‘Results 2021’ link. Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code. Submit to view results.

The results will also be available through SMS, the council said. To get ICSE result 2021 on SMS, type ICSE <space> seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2021 on SMS type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.

The board did not conduct final exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As there was no exam, there will be no facility for rechecking of answer scripts, the council said.

However, students will be allowed to raise objections through the dispute resolution mechanism, if there is an error in the calculation of marks, the CISCE said in a statement.