ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Today: Students Share Hilarious Memes

Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) result today.

Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 12:08 pm IST

CISCE students are sharing memes on ICSE and ISC result declaration
New Delhi:

Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) result today. The board result is being announced five days ahead of the purported result date, i.e. July 15. Naturally students are surprised and anxious about results. The fact that CISCE had to cancel eight papers for ISC and six papers for ICSE, and has adopted an alternative assessment scheme for these papers, is also giving students enough worry for their results.

Since CISCE announced result date and time yesterday, students have flooded social media with memes.

Some students were thrown off by the sudden announcement of result declaration date and have expressed their surprise too through memes.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad tweeted her best wishes for CISCE board students.

"We extend our best wishes & blessings to all the ISCE/ISC students for your exam results scheduled to be announced tomorrow at 3pm. Do remember that your result is the best result for you and you all have a bright future in shaping up our nations growth and prosperity," she wrote.

CISCE had scheduled ICSE and ISC exams in March but had to cancel exam for some papers due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent nation-wide lockdown announced to prevent its spread.

The Council later announced that it will conduct remaining ICSE and ISC exams in July. The decision was challenged in Supreme Court after which the Council dropped the idea of conducting the exam for remaining papers and said that it will come up with an alternative scheme to assess students in the cancelled papers.

CISCE's alternative assessment scheme is percentage based giving weightage to marks scored by students in three best subjects and on the basis of internal assessment marks in the said subject.



