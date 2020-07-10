CISCE students are sharing memes on ICSE and ISC result declaration

Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) result today. The board result is being announced five days ahead of the purported result date, i.e. July 15. Naturally students are surprised and anxious about results. The fact that CISCE had to cancel eight papers for ISC and six papers for ICSE, and has adopted an alternative assessment scheme for these papers, is also giving students enough worry for their results.

Since CISCE announced result date and time yesterday, students have flooded social media with memes.

ICSE and ISC Students today at 03:00p.m. : pic.twitter.com/yPJSQLvXii — Biswadeep Saha (@Biswade06578705) July 10, 2020

Some students were thrown off by the sudden announcement of result declaration date and have expressed their surprise too through memes.

ICSE- Result will be out on 15th July.

ICSE on 9th July- Result will be out tomorrow 😂

Students- But.....Why?

ICSE- pic.twitter.com/HfPoEjlX8T — Shreyansh Samir Jha (@SamirShreyansh) July 10, 2020

Me calling my friends after the icse announcement pic.twitter.com/0YSf6E1Adl — ananya singla (@Ananya_2912) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad tweeted her best wishes for CISCE board students.

We extend our best wishes & blessings to all the ISCE/ISC students for your exam results scheduled to be announced tomorrow at 3pm. Do remember that your result is the best result for you and you all have a bright future in shaping up our nations growth and prosperity. — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 9, 2020

CISCE had scheduled ICSE and ISC exams in March but had to cancel exam for some papers due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent nation-wide lockdown announced to prevent its spread.

The Council later announced that it will conduct remaining ICSE and ISC exams in July. The decision was challenged in Supreme Court after which the Council dropped the idea of conducting the exam for remaining papers and said that it will come up with an alternative scheme to assess students in the cancelled papers.

CISCE's alternative assessment scheme is percentage based giving weightage to marks scored by students in three best subjects and on the basis of internal assessment marks in the said subject.







