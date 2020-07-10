  • Home
ICSE, ISC Result 2020: Delhi NCR Records Pass Percentage Of 99.68% In Class 10 And 97.82% In Class 12

The overall pass percentage for this year is at 99.34% for ICSE and 96.84% for ISC. Candidates can access the results through the council’s official websites -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 4:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Delhi NCR Pass Percentage Is 99.68% In ICSE And 97.82% In ISC Exams
Image credit: Shutterstock

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, has declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results today. Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded a pass percentage of 99.68% in the ICSE results today. In ISC Class 12 results, Delhi has also recorded 97.82%. In this year, 2,728 boys and 2,406 girls have appeared for the ICSE examination. For ISC exams, 1,357 boys and 1,277 girls have appeared this year.

Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for this year is at 99.34% for ICSE results and 96.84% for ISC results. Candidates can access the results through the council’s official websites -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

CISCE has also released the assessment scheme for ICSE, ISC exams which had to be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The assessment scheme is available on the official website.

The council said that it will take an average of the student's best three papers marks in board examination, along with a percentage of the subject project and practical work. CISCE said that the weightage was chosen so as to “ensure fairness to all the candidates” who appeared in the board examinations this year.

