99.34 Per Cent Pass ICSE, 96.84 Per Cent Pass ISC Exam

ICSE, ISC result announced by CISCE on its official website

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (class 12) results on its official website. 99.34 per cent students have passed in ICSE or class 10 and 96.84 per cent students have passed in ISC or class 12 exams. Council will not release list of toppers in each class this year.

"Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a Merit list for either the ICSE or ISC Year 2020 Examinations," CISCE said in a release.

Apart from the result checking facility on the website, the Council has also provided the facility to check ICSE result and ISC result on SMS.

The ICSE and ISC results, this year, were prepared differently. Since the Council could not conduct exams in eight papers of ISC and six papers of ICSE, the Council came up with an alternative scheme to award marks in the cancelled papers.

The papers for which exams were cancelled include Geography-H.C.G. paper 2, Biology- Science paper 3, Economics Group III Elective, Hindi and Art paper 4 for ICSE students and Biology paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science paper 1, Elective English, and Art paper 5 for ISC students.

These paper were scheduled in the later part of March and had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The papers were later scheduled to be held in July, a move challenged in Supreme Court by a group of parents. Upon Supreme Court's direction, the Council cancelled the remaining papers and came out with an assessment scheme.

The assessment scheme for cancelled papers took into account a student's marks in best three papers for which written exam was held and marks awarded in internal assessment/project work.

Students can either check their result directly from the Council's website - 'cisce.org' or 'results.cisce.org' - or can receive their result on SMS.

To get ICSE Results 2020 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883.

To get ISC Results 2020 on your Mobile SMS ISC to 09248082883.

CISCE will issue marks sheet and passing certificate to students through government's DigiLocker facility. "The digitally signed documents shall be available after 48 hours of the publication of the result," CISCE said.