ICSE, ISC Result 2020: How To Apply For Recheck @ Cicse.org.

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination, or CISCE, has announced the ICSE result 2020 and ISC result 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The board has also opened the portal to register for recheck of papers. Candidates, who are not satisfied with their results can apply for recheck till July 16, on the official website, cicse.org.

This year, 99.34 per cent students have passed in ICSE or Class 10 and 96.84 per cent students have passed in ISC or Class 12 exams. Results can be viewed on the official websites of the board, www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org. Apart from checking results on the official websites, candidates also have the option to check ICSE and ISC board results via SMS.

ICSE, ISC Result 2020: How To Apply For Recheck

The registration link for recheck is available on the official website of the board as “apply recheck online”. A recheck fee of Rs 1,000 per paper or subject is applicable for both ICSE result 2020 and ISC result 2020.

The board had also informed that heads of school will also be able to apply for CISCE result 2020 recheck through the careers portal.

“The accuracy of a subject grade awarded will be checked on request, in one or more subjects or papers, provided that the head of the school or candidate submits the application online. Applications for recheck must be submitted online and must be received at the council’s office within the stipulated time,” CISCE said in a statement.

In the rechecking process, the board will check if all answers have been marked, whether there are any mistakes in calculation or in transferring it to the cover page of the booklet and if the extra answer sheets are attached.

“No other re-evaluation of the answer script or other work done by the candidate as part of the examination will be carried out...on rechecking the scripts, if it is found that there is an error, the marks will be revised accordingly,” the board said.

In case of a change in grade or marks, candidates will be required to submit the original statement of marks and pass certificate or only the statement of marks, to the school, CISCE said.

The board further said that eplaced documents will be sent to the schools in case of a changed result. A candidate will be able to apply for rechecking a particular subject or paper only once.

The recheck fee is be paid online and it is refundable only in case of a change in grade or marks awarded to the candidates, the board said.