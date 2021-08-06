ICSE, ISC Improvement, Compartment Exam Dates Announced

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC compartment exam date sheet released

The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE and ISC improvement and compartment exam dates. Compartment and improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) students will be conducted from August 16 to September 2 and for Class 12 (ISC) students, the exams will take place between August 16 and September 7. The timetables have been released.

Results of these exams will be declared around September 20, the CISCE said.

The CISCE said if students manage to improve their results in these exams will have to return their previous mark statements to the council through school and after that, fresh documents will be awarded to them.

Unsuccessful students – those who can not improve results – will also have to return the documents and their updated results will be provided by the council. The registration window for compartment and improvement exams ended on August 4.

The CISCE Improvement exams are for students who are not satisfied with the result awarded to them using the CISCE’S scheme for ICSE and ISC Year 2021 examinations.

The Compartment exams are for those students who have failed to secure a Pass Certificate but have passed in English and three other subjects for the ICSE exams and in English and two other subjects for the ISC exams.

The CISCE had released the ISC and ICSE results on July 24. The overall pass percentage for this year is 99.98 per cent for ICSE results and 99.76 per cent for ISC.