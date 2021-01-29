ICSE, ISC Exams Not In February-March; Dates To Be Announced Later: CISCE

  • Home
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has clarified that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) final examination 2020-21 will not be held in February.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 29, 2021 3:00 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has clarified that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) final examination 2020-21 will not be held in February. It said in a notice that due to the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the schools studies throughout the previous year, the examination dates will be deferred. It also mentioned that five Indian states will be holding their elections in the months of February and March and no examinations will be conducted during that period to avoid any clash of dates or inconvenience to the students.

Read More: CISCE Schools To Begin Academic Session In March

CISCE also said that there will not be any changes made to dates of the starting of the new academic session 2021-22. All the affiliated schools will be starting their new academic session between March and June with the hill schools reopening in February. The classes will be conducted while taking the necessary COVID-19 precautions.

The exam council said that the final dates for CISCE examination will be declared later at ‘an appropriate time’.

The heads of the affiliated schools throughout India and abroad have been asked to adhere to the given directions. Earlier the schools’ administrations had written letters to CISCE seeking clarity over the new academic session and the final examinations.

The students can also refer to the official website www.cisce.org.

