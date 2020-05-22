ICSE, ISC Exams For Pending Subjects In July

ICSE, ISC exams for pending subjects will be held in July

The pending papers for ICSE and ISC students will be held in July. Council for the Indian School certificate Examination (CISCE), on May 22, released a notice about the tentative dates for remaining class 10 and class 12 papers. The examinations would be concluded in the first half of July.

The remaining papers for ICSE or class 10 students will be held between July 2 and July 12, 2020. For ISC or class 12 students, the exam for remaining papers will be held from July 1 to July 14, 2020.

For ICSE students, the exam will begin on July 1 with Biology paper and conclude on July 14 with Art 5- Craft paper. For ISC students, the exam will begin on July 2 with Geography - H.C.G. paper 2 and conclude on July 12 with Economics (group II Elective) paper. The Council has provided one day gap between each paper.

Along with the prospective exam dates, CISCE has also released some important instructions for the students.

The Council, in an earlier update, had said that it will hold ISC and ICSE exams for all remaining papers/subjects and no exam has been cancelled. It had also said that exam dates would be notified at least 8 days prior to the exam.

For ISC or 12th students exam for 8 papers remain while for ICSE or 10th, exams for 6 subjects had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis.

For ICSE, exam for Geography-H.C.G. paper 2, Biology- Science paper 3, Economics Group III Elective, Hindi and Art paper 4, and for ISC, exams for Biology paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science paper 1, Elective English, and Art paper 5 could not be conducted due to the coronavirus spread followed by announcement of the lockdown.