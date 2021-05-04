ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: Here's What CISCE Said About Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock Important points on CISCE ICSE, ISC exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the Class 10 ICSE exams and has postponed the Class 12 ISC exams. A final decision on the conduct of ISC Class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June 2021. This was done in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The council has asked schools to provide average marks that ICSE students had scored in Class 9 and 10 internal examinations in each subject so that the assessment criterion for preparing the results of the Class 10 students be formulated.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: Important Things To Know