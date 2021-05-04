  • Home
ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: Here's What CISCE Said About Class 10, 12 Board Exams

While Class 10 ICSE exams have been cancelled, a final decision on the conduct of ISC Class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June 2021. This was done in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 4, 2021 4:27 pm IST

Important points on CISCE ICSE, ISC exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the Class 10 ICSE exams and has postponed the Class 12 ISC exams. A final decision on the conduct of ISC Class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June 2021. This was done in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The council has asked schools to provide average marks that ICSE students had scored in Class 9 and 10 internal examinations in each subject so that the assessment criterion for preparing the results of the Class 10 students be formulated.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: Important Things To Know

  • The council will declare the Class 10 results on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”. “The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class 10) students will be announced by the CISCE later,” a CISCE statement said.

  • The date of ICSE Class 10 results will be announced by the council later

  • A decision on the conduct of Class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June.

  • The CISCE has advised schools to begin the admission process for Class 11, if not already started. "In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class 11 students at the earliest, a CISCE statement said.

  • The council did not give any particular date for holding the Class 12 ISC exams.

  • The council is not clear what the “fair and unbiased criterion” is all about. “The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class 10) students will be announced by the CISCE later,” a CISCE statement said.

  • CISCE did not say anything about those Class 10 students who will not be satisfied with the marks secured through the “fair and unbiased criterion”

  • Although CISCE has asked the schools to begin the admission process for Class 11, the result or the result date is yet to be announced.

