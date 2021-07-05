ICSE, ISC English, Indian Languages Syllabi Reduced For 2022; More To Follow

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE reduced syllabus for 2022 is available at cisce.org (representational)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on July 2 said it has reduced ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) syllabi for board examinations 2022. Initially, English and Indian Languages syllabi have been revised, and the board is in the process of reducing it for other subjects as well.

This, according to the CISCE, has been done in an attempt to make up for the academic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12, for the Examination Year 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE in a letter to the heads of all affiliated schools.

“The CISCE is also carrying out syllabus reduction in several other subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels, in consultation with its subject experts. The same will be made available on the CISCE website soon.” the council said.

ICSE Reduced Syllabus For 2022 Board Exams

ISC Reduced Syllabus For 2022 Board Exams

“In the eventuality of the need for further reduction in the syllabus, it is imperative that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate subsequent reduction in syllabus, if required,” the council further said.

For 2021, ICSE, ISC final exams have been cancelled. Based on alternative assessment methods announced earlier, CISCE will declare results by July-end.