ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here
ISC ICSE Compartment Exam Date: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has announced the schedule of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Compartment and Improvement examinations. According to official information, the compartment examinations will begin from October 6, 2020. The result of the Improvement and Compartment examinations will be announced on October 17, at 3 pm, the board said.
Improvement and Compartment candidates must return the previous mark sheets to the school. After receiving previous mark sheets, new mark statements will be issued, the board said.
Candidates who remain unsuccessful in the Compartment examinations will be given the opportunity to pass in the next year. However, those candidates who remain absent in the improvement examination will not get another opportunity to pass, CICSE said.
ICSE, ISE Exam Dates
ICSE Compartment Exam 2020
October 6-7, 2020
ICSE Improvement Exam 2020
October 6-9, 2020
ISC Compartment Exam 2020
October 6, 2020
ISC Improvement Exam 2020
October 6-7, 2020
ISC, ICSE Compartment Exam 2020: Exam Day Instructions
Candidates must report to the examination centre ‘well ahead’ of the time to ensure staggered, smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
Candidates must maintain social-distancing during the examination.
Candidates must wear face cover and carry hand sanitizer. The use of hand gloves is optional.
Candidates must bring their own writing and drawing utensils. Sharing of utensils is prohibited.
Candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre.
Candidates will be given additional 15 minutes to read question papers. The question papers will be distributed 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.
Candidates must follow safety instructions strictly at the examination centre.