  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here

ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here

ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam Date: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct ICSE and ISC Compartment and Improvement examinations from October 6, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Announced, How To Apply For Recheck
ICSE, ISC Result 2020: Delhi NCR Records Pass Percentage Of 99.68% In Class 10 And 97.82% In Class 12
CISCE Result 2020: ICSE And ISC Results Today; Know How To Check
ICSE, ISC Result 2020: How To Apply For Recheck
ICSE, ISC Board Exam Result 2020 Today
CISCE Result 2020: ICSE And ISC Results Tomorrow; Know How To Check
ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here
ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

ISC ICSE Compartment Exam Date: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has announced the schedule of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Compartment and Improvement examinations. According to official information, the compartment examinations will begin from October 6, 2020. The result of the Improvement and Compartment examinations will be announced on October 17, at 3 pm, the board said.

Improvement and Compartment candidates must return the previous mark sheets to the school. After receiving previous mark sheets, new mark statements will be issued, the board said.

Candidates who remain unsuccessful in the Compartment examinations will be given the opportunity to pass in the next year. However, those candidates who remain absent in the improvement examination will not get another opportunity to pass, CICSE said.

ICSE, ISE Exam Dates

ICSE Compartment Exam 2020

October 6-7, 2020

ICSE Improvement Exam 2020

October 6-9, 2020

ISC Compartment Exam 2020

October 6, 2020

ISC Improvement Exam 2020

October 6-7, 2020

ISC, ICSE Compartment Exam 2020: Exam Day Instructions

  1. Candidates must report to the examination centre ‘well ahead’ of the time to ensure staggered, smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.

  2. Candidates must maintain social-distancing during the examination.

  3. Candidates must wear face cover and carry hand sanitizer. The use of hand gloves is optional.

  4. Candidates must bring their own writing and drawing utensils. Sharing of utensils is prohibited.

  5. Candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre.

  6. Candidates will be given additional 15 minutes to read question papers. The question papers will be distributed 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

  7. Candidates must follow safety instructions strictly at the examination centre.

Click here for more Education News
Education News ISC Exam ICSE Exam 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
No Announcement On Providing Rs 11,000 To Students To Pay School Fees: PIB
No Announcement On Providing Rs 11,000 To Students To Pay School Fees: PIB
Rs 142.32 Crore Spent For Implementation Of Environment Education Scheme In 2017-19: Government
Rs 142.32 Crore Spent For Implementation Of Environment Education Scheme In 2017-19: Government
Hyderabad University Entrance Exam Starts Tomorrow
Hyderabad University Entrance Exam Starts Tomorrow
ICAR Announces KRITAGYA Hackathon Under National Agricultural Higher Education Project
ICAR Announces KRITAGYA Hackathon Under National Agricultural Higher Education Project
In A First, Kolkata To Get Tram Library
In A First, Kolkata To Get Tram Library
.......................... Advertisement ..........................