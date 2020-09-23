Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here

ISC ICSE Compartment Exam Date: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has announced the schedule of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Compartment and Improvement examinations. According to official information, the compartment examinations will begin from October 6, 2020. The result of the Improvement and Compartment examinations will be announced on October 17, at 3 pm, the board said.

Improvement and Compartment candidates must return the previous mark sheets to the school. After receiving previous mark sheets, new mark statements will be issued, the board said.

Candidates who remain unsuccessful in the Compartment examinations will be given the opportunity to pass in the next year. However, those candidates who remain absent in the improvement examination will not get another opportunity to pass, CICSE said.

ICSE, ISE Exam Dates

ICSE Compartment Exam 2020 October 6-7, 2020 ICSE Improvement Exam 2020 October 6-9, 2020 ISC Compartment Exam 2020 October 6, 2020 ISC Improvement Exam 2020 October 6-7, 2020

ISC, ICSE Compartment Exam 2020: Exam Day Instructions