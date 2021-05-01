ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Pending Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE Exams 2021: Answers to freqeuntly asked questions on ISC, ISCE exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ICSE (Class 10) and postponed the ISC (Class 12) final exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation arising out of it. While the ICSE final exams were scheduled to start from May 4 to June 7, ISC or Class 12 final exams started on April 8.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

The council has decided to declare the Class 10 results on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”. On April 16, CISCE in a statement said that the COVID-19 situation will be monitored closely and a final decision on these exams will be taken in the first week of June 2021.

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions regarding the pending ICSE, ISC exams

Question: Will students be allowed to take the ICSE, Class 10, exams later?

Answer: CISCE had earlier announced that Class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria. However, this provision has been withdrawn.

Question: How will students of Class 10 evaluated?

Answer: The council will declare the Class 10 results on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”. “The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class 10) students will be announced by the CISCE later,” a CISCE statement said.

Question: When will ISC Class 12 exams be conducted?

Answer: CISCE has not yet announced the Class 12 ISC exam dates. However, while announcing the postponement news, the council said that the decision on the conduct of Class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June.

Question: How were students evaluated last year?

Answer: Last year as well, the council had to cancel the board exams considering the COVID-19 situation. In 2020, students were evaluated on the basis of the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were held and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were considered.

Question: When will admission to Class 11 start?

Answer: Given that the council has cancelled Class 10 exams, the admission process for Class 11 will start shortly. The CISCE has advised schools to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started. "In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class 11 students at the earliest, a CISCE statement said.