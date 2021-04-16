ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Exams Postponed

ISC, ICSE board exam 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) final exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 6:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Exams Postponed
ICSE, ISC board exam 2021 postponed (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICSE, ISC board exam 2021: In the light of the second wave of COVID-19, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) final exams. The ICSE final exams were scheduled for May 4 to June 7 and ISC or Class 12 final exams started on April 8. The COVID situation will be monitored closely and a final decision on these exams will be taken in the first week of June 2021, the council said.

Board exam 2021 live updates

While ISC final exams will be held later, Class 10 or ICSE students will have the option to take their board exams offline. They can also choose not to appear in the offline exam, the board said.

Class 10 students who do not appear in offline exams will be evaluated based on an alternative assessment method.

“In view of the ICSE (Class 10) candidates opting for the second option, the CISCE will develop an unbiased criterion while preparing the result of such candidates,” an official statement said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 14 postponed its Class 12 exams and cancelled Class 10 final exams. CBSE had said it will develop an “objective criterion” to evaluate and promote Class 10 students.

Soon after CBSE’s announcement, students from schools affiliated to the CISCE also requested a similar decision for their exams.

Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE, had informed Careers360 that a decision for Class 10, 12 students will be taken soon.

"The CISCE board will take a decision regarding its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021 at the earliest and will inform all concerned afterwards," Mr Arathoon had earlier said.

